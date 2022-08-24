Less humid to close out the week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weak low is moving through the area this evening providing an isolated chance of a passing shower and thunderstorms. The better chance will be off to the southeastern part of the state. As the low moves out, winds will shift to the north allowing for drier conditions plus cooler temps to return to the area Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around but overall things will gradually be drying up. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid-60s with winds out of the north around 5 to 10 mph. Patchy fog will not be ruled out, especially in low-lying areas. Thursday, clouds will be around to start the day and stray showers are not ruled out before noon but things will become mostly sunny for the second half of the day. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the north around 5-10 mph.

Thursday night, mostly clear and comfortable with temps dropping into the mid to upper 50s. Friday, the sunshine will be out with temps on the cooler side in the mid to upper 70s with winds shifting back to the south-southeast. Southerly winds Friday will drive back in the humid air for the weekend where a more active wave moves in to bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday.

