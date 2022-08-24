Mayo Clinic offers tips to stay healthy this school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost time for kids to head back to school, and before they return, the Mayo Clinic is sharing tips to stay healthy this school year.

As summer comes to a close, students are transitioning out of vacation mode.

Mayo says it’s a good idea to start fall sleep routines early.

Doing so can help curb fatigue before hitting the classroom.

Mayo also recommends that student-athletes start getting ready now for fall sports.

“In preparation for sports and school, start doing some physical and mental prep,” said Dr. David Soma, a pediatrician and sports medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic. “I think going into a season of sports cold turkey, not having done any exercises before, increases your risk of injury.”

As kids get together once again, Mayo says it’s important to take preventative steps to stay healthy, like getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“That’s been one of my key messages for the families that we’re seeing come through our clinic, especially before returning to group-classroom settings, to make sure that your child is up-to-date including their primary series and any boosters they may be eligible for,” stated Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone six months and older and boosters for five years and older.

