MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A pep rally at Sibley Park showcased MRCI’s chosen athletes for an upcoming marathon.

The celebration introduced four volunteer-runners who will be representing MRCI during the Mankato Marathon in October.

Attendees celebrated with cookies, cheers, and pom poms on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

This is the second year MRCI will raise awareness and money in the marathon.

MRCI is one of five organizations participating in the Mankato Marathon.

The MRCI runners are two parents, one staff member, and one community member.

“Today was a chance to really support the people that will be running on our behave. For people to meet them and see a face, and for them to really feel that excitement that we have for them,” MRCI CEO Brian Benshoof said.

All runners will start the marathon on Oct. 14.

The Mankato Marathon courses feature local trails and landscapes that highlight the area and the Minnesota River Valley.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.