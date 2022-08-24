Your Photos
New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th

New 4 P.M. show to focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play
Kato Living, a new local program on KEYC-TV, begins airing weekdays at 4 PM and will showcase...
Kato Living, a new local program on KEYC-TV, begins airing weekdays at 4 PM and will showcase what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play. It will be hosted by Lisa Cownie & Kelsey Barchenger.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th.

KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger.

“We are excited to showcase the cast of characters and all of the places that make this region such a wonderful place to live, work and play! The show will be interactive and fun!,” said Cownie and Barchenger.

Kato Living will showcase what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!

“There are so many interesting people and events happening in and around Mankato. We want to focus on the family with this newscast. We hope you will give Kato Living a try!,” said Michele Gors, KEYC Vice President and General Manager.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a new showcase for all the great things to see and do in our region and are glad that Lisa and Kelsey will continue their roles on KEYC News Now This Morning,” added KEYC News Director Mitch Keegan.

KEYC News Now is owned by Gray Television and offers more than 25 hours of local programming each week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

