New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important.

“Just really excited to take over a program. I think we’re really a diamond in the rough in the fact that we have a beautiful facility, beautiful turf facility, a lot of support, whether it be from parents, from the administration, our weight room is beautiful, so we really have a good opportunity to build a program that is respectable and can be really competitive year in and year out. We have the athletes here. It’s just really getting that culture of kids buying in, and I think we’re hopefully going to see that over the course of the season,” head coach Derick Lieser explained.

The Eagles officially enter a new era under Lieser. Just a few weeks in, the Cold Spring, Minnesota, native has changed the culture bringing in prior experience as the former quarterback for Gustavus Adolphus College and offensive coordinator at Murray County Central.

“He is definitely a more motivational speaker, he’s calm, he’ll motivate you, he’ll get you going, but when he needs you to get hyped up he is right there, jumping along with you and getting excited,” senior running back Ty Frederick said.

The biggest change to the program with Lieser at the helm will be a newfound high-tempo offense.

“We are looking to run a little bit more fast-paced, kind of no-huddle offense, looking to throw the ball significantly more than we did last year,” Lieser said. “Just trying to be a little bit more balanced, keep teams honest. So having a kid returning that got some experience last year as a sophomore, you can already tell he’s much more confident in the huddle, much more confident calling stuff at the line, communicating to our offensive lineman.”

From top to bottom, everyone within the program is ready to turn a corner after an 8-36 record with four different head coaches in the last five years.

“We’re all coming into this year strong, heads high, we want to play hard a just give it our best,” senior wide receiver Marqavion Haefner said.

“We’re definitely more motivated to get out there, we’re putting in the work at practice, working hard, through last year we got better through the season, hopefully, we just keep on going,” Frederick added.

New Ulm opens its season at home against TCU on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.