Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm

The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important.

“Just really excited to take over a program. I think we’re really a diamond in the rough in the fact that we have a beautiful facility, beautiful turf facility, a lot of support, whether it be from parents, from the administration, our weight room is beautiful, so we really have a good opportunity to build a program that is respectable and can be really competitive year in and year out. We have the athletes here. It’s just really getting that culture of kids buying in, and I think we’re hopefully going to see that over the course of the season,” head coach Derick Lieser explained.

The Eagles officially enter a new era under Lieser. Just a few weeks in, the Cold Spring, Minnesota, native has changed the culture bringing in prior experience as the former quarterback for Gustavus Adolphus College and offensive coordinator at Murray County Central.

“He is definitely a more motivational speaker, he’s calm, he’ll motivate you, he’ll get you going, but when he needs you to get hyped up he is right there, jumping along with you and getting excited,” senior running back Ty Frederick said.

The biggest change to the program with Lieser at the helm will be a newfound high-tempo offense.

“We are looking to run a little bit more fast-paced, kind of no-huddle offense, looking to throw the ball significantly more than we did last year,” Lieser said. “Just trying to be a little bit more balanced, keep teams honest. So having a kid returning that got some experience last year as a sophomore, you can already tell he’s much more confident in the huddle, much more confident calling stuff at the line, communicating to our offensive lineman.”

From top to bottom, everyone within the program is ready to turn a corner after an 8-36 record with four different head coaches in the last five years.

“We’re all coming into this year strong, heads high, we want to play hard a just give it our best,” senior wide receiver Marqavion Haefner said.

“We’re definitely more motivated to get out there, we’re putting in the work at practice, working hard, through last year we got better through the season, hopefully, we just keep on going,” Frederick added.

New Ulm opens its season at home against TCU on Sept. 2.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

New Ulm welcomes culture change with Lieser at the helm
Mankato East is fresh of winning the Big 9 Conference title for the first time in program...
Mankato East Cougars look to build off historic 2021 season
Mankato East Cougars look to build off historic 2021 season
Sister Jean celebrated turning 103 on Sunday.
Loyola University’s Sister Jean turns 103