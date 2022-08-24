Security in place for Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials say a collaboration is ready to ensure a safe Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Over 200 police officers from 55 jurisdictions around the state will patrol the fairgrounds.

Gate security will include metal detectors for the second year in a row, bag checks, and vehicle restrictions.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says authorities conducted a threat assessment, and the threat level for the state fair is “extremely low.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.