Security in place for Minnesota State Fair

By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State officials say a collaboration is ready to ensure a safe Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Over 200 police officers from 55 jurisdictions around the state will patrol the fairgrounds.

Gate security will include metal detectors for the second year in a row, bag checks, and vehicle restrictions.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says authorities conducted a threat assessment, and the threat level for the state fair is “extremely low.”

