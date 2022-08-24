Your Photos
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged

A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott was killed in January 2022 on I-94 near Tower City.(GoFundME)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later lead to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured.

43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass County Court with negligent homicide in the death of 43-year-old Kelli Hagerott, reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and driving without liability insurance.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22, on I-94 near Tower City.

Officials say Butler was driving a flatbed tow truck, experienced a mechanical issue and stopped in the right lane of the interstate. Butler called for help from another tow truck, but officials say he got a ride from someone else and left his tow truck where it had stopped.

Officials say 43-year-old Tim Hagerott crashed into the tow truck, and the impact killed his wife. Hagerott, as well as his 14 and 9-year-old daughters were severely hurt in the crash. The family was traveling back home to Bismarck from a Minnesota volleyball tournament.

A warrant is out for Butler’s arrest.

