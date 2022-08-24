Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

USDA plans to give $550M to help struggling farmers

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who...
Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has earmarked more than half a billion dollars to fund initiatives for farmers.

This comes from two provisions signed into law under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Around $300 million will go toward projects to help farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who are struggling.

The rest is designated for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s program that focuses on educational opportunities for minority-serving institutions.

Groups and organizations interested in either program need to apply by late October.

President Biden signed his signature health care and climate bill into law. (CNN/POOL/SENATE TV/HOUSE TV/NYSE)

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
FILE - A North Mankato woman who was injured in an ATV crash near South Bend Township on Sunday...
North Mankato woman dies following ATV crash

Latest News

FILE - Jerry J.I. Allison performs in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2009, to honor the 50-year...
Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly, dead at 82
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
FILE - Chef Mario Batali departs municipal court in Boston on May 24, 2019, after pleading not...
Mario Batali settles 2 lawsuits alleging sexual assault