Waseca family farm provides pork for State Fair Grandstand

A local farm will be providing the meat for grandstand performances at the State Fair.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The clock is ticking down to the Minnesota State Fair, and community members are making final preparations.

Fischer Family Farm in Waseca supplies pork to restaurants and businesses and has been the State Fair Grandstand’s source of pork for 14 years.

Farm owner Tim Fischer said that it’s a unique opportunity to provide food for such a large event each year.

“The chef world in the restaurants is actually pretty small, everybody knows everybody. And through word of mouth, the woman that runs the commissary kitchen for the grandstand, is also friends with a couple of other chefs that I deal with, and so just word of mouth she contacted me and tried some of the products and fell in love with it, and we’ve just gone from there,” Fischer said.

The farm is home to over 130 pigs with just a handful of employees.

Established in 1891, the family farm has lasted five generations.

Fischer said that the State Fair Grandstand adds even more pressure to make their meat as quality as it can be.

“These acts that come there expect good food. And a lot of them want food that are no antibiotics or anything like that and is naturally raised, and that’s what we offer. And the meat is just different,” said Fischer.

The farm is involved in a variety of other projects, including partnering with The Meatery, and will be at the Defeat of Jesse James Days in Northfield in September.

This year’s grandstand acts will include acts such as Florida Georgia Line and the Zac Brown Band, with pork from what is a historic local farm.

