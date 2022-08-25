Your Photos
Apple harvest season right around the corner

Inclement weather and lack of water throughout the summer put some speed bumps in Welsh Heritage Farm’s path early in the season
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Welsh Heritage Farm has its doors open year round unlike other apple orchards around southern Minnesota.

Right now, they’re gearing up for their busiest time of the year.

Temperatures are getting cooler which means that it is almost apple harvest season. Welsh Heritage Farm says they are going to be harvesting Sweet Tango and Zestar here within the next week.

Inclement weather and lack of water throughout the summer put some speed bumps in Welsh Heritage Farm’s path early in the season.

“Especially with our bigger trees, they have a fairly deep root system and then our irrigated stuff with our smaller trees. We get consistent water all of the time. So, it is important that beginning or end we get a nice shot,” co-owner of Welsh Heritage Farm Timothy Harbo said.

Now, with the Fall temps setting in and more rain in August, that has changed.

“Going to have a larger than average harvest, really nice numbers out there. Really good eyes on stuff, everything has a pretty good set to it,” Harbo stated.

They have loads of different apples on the farm and with all that variety comes a process to make sure they are ready to pick according to co-owner Timothy Harbo

“I am looking for color one, I am looking for taste two, that is the most important. I am looking for the starch to start leaving the apple, less tasting like a potato and more like an apple. I want the starch gone and the sugars in,”

With their busy season fast approaching, weather isn’t the only issue they’ve had to deal with.

“It’s been really tough as far as cost of stuff has gone up. What we are seeing for things we are making and what not, hard to get certain products,” Harbo explained.

Despite all of the hardships thrown their way, Harbo is still seeing the fruits of their labor.

“We are right into the fresh apple part of the season, so that is always exciting,” Harbo said.

