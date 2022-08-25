ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament returns for third year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third annual ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Tournament kicks off Friday.

Community members are invited to drop off food, household supplies and monetary donations at All Seasons Arena Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s tournament consists of six teams playing Friday and Saturday.

“I would say our hockey community has a lot of heart, and we care definitely about this community and the people who live here,” organizer and committee member Micah Dorfner said.” If we can do what we love, play hockey and hang out together and raise money for a great cause, we want to do that.”

In total, the events in 2020 and 2021 resulted in more than $20,000 and around 4,000 pounds of food.

