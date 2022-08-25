Your Photos
Fate of proposed Fairmont campground yet to be decided

The fate of a proposed campground in Fairmont is not yet decided after the city council denied a rezoning request.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
That’s forcing the Carson Walters Group to go back to the drawing board.

They asked the council on Monday to rezone the western portion of their property to agriculture transition, which was denied by a vote of 3-2.

”The city staff recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B1 zoning. However, the planning commission already denied the B1 zoning,” said Britney Kawecki.

The campground is a hot topic lately in the city of Fairmont, but some see the benefit of the development.

”I think the campground would bring opportunity to the city of Fairmont. I think that it would bring people to our community. I think that Fairmont has a lot to offer,” Kawecki added. “I think a lot of people do not know what Fairmont has to offer. Driving past on I-90, people do not know that we have, obviously, five lakes.”

The denial of the request stemmed from the agriculture transition not being a part of the Comprehensive Plan.

