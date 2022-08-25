Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning next year, the Sleepy Eye and St. Mary’s football programs will unite, making this season the last the two will compete individually.

This week, KEYC News Now stopped by both practices to learn how each program is preparing for the end of an era.

“There is a lot of pride in that. We would obviously love to go out with a bang with it being our last year of St. Mary’s only football,” said Owen Weiss, senior center and nose tackle. “We have a great group here, we can make it happen. I’m going to be extremely sad when we’re done with it, but I know we’re going to have a fun time.”

Historic changes are coming to football in Sleepy Eye.

By 2023, all three levels from youth, junior varsity and varsity will sport Sleepy Eye United threads, representing the co-op between the Indians and Knights.

“It’s hard to find JV games. There’s a lot of teams that don’t have them, or you don’t have enough bodies for JV games, so the merger certainly is a positive thing for the JV level,” head coach Kevin Currans said.

As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record. Although, the Knights lost a few key players including Trent Steffensmeier at running back and quarterback Carson Domeier

“I told the players last spring, we lost a ton of production, but what I was most concerned about is replacing leadership because we had tremendous leadership,” Currans said. “Now this year, same potential is here no doubt, same potential is there. So it’s on the shoulders of these seniors to, as a group, say ‘alright, we’re going to go as far as our seniors want us to go.’ That’s the way it usually is.”

This off-season, the Knights benefited from last year’s seniors attending summer workouts, but with the slate wiped clean after last year’s success, questions still remain.

“Did we light a fire or put one out? And I think the answer there is a majority yes, they are excited and ready to go. The others, OK, show me something. But yeah, the majority, they enjoyed this success and they tell me they expect it to happen again,” Currans stated.

Kaleb Wait (Sr. WR/S): “We were so close to last year. Everyone had a taste of it. We just all want to get there again and go farther,” added Kaleb Wait, senior wide receiver and safety.

To go further, SESM will need an answer to last season’s second-round exit in the Section 2 9-Man Tournament.

“The biggest thing you learn when you want to advance in the postseason, you better be able to run the ball, you better know how to stop the ball,” Currans stated. “Not that that wasn’t emphasized earlier, but we’ve been experimenting with how do we run the ball. You want to go deep in the playoffs, you need to be able to run the ball and make stops.”

The Knights open up their 2022 campaign at home Friday against Red Rock Central.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.