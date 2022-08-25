Your Photos
George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
