Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County

Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - You can expect to see more little piggies around Martin County as a local project expands.

The “Going Hog Wild” initiative was started to highlight one of Martin County’s biggest moneymakers: the pork industry.

Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation.

Going Hog Wild has placed painted statues all around the county, mainly in front of businesses like Giddy-Up Boutique, Dancin’ Plus and El Agave.

”They are very specialized and very individualized, and you can walk down and see the pigs,” said Nancy Kratzer, director of the Going Hog Wild board. “You kind of already know what business it is just by looking at the hog, which I think is very exciting.”

And the number of hogs keeps going up.

”We decided that after we did the first 36, it really took off and people started contacting us, businesses and organizations asking, ‘how do we get one of those pigs?’ So, we thought we could do a few more and fast-forward two months, and now we are at 101,” Going Hog Wild Committee Chairman Jeff Rouse said.

After the new hogs get painted, the program will take a little break from taking on any new clients, but the committee assures the public that this is not the end of the project.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

Latest News

Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’
MRCI pep rally introduces runners for Mankato Marathon