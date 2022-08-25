Going Hog Wild getting even wilder; more statues coming to Martin County

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - You can expect to see more little piggies around Martin County as a local project expands.

The “Going Hog Wild” initiative was started to highlight one of Martin County’s biggest moneymakers: the pork industry.

Martin County is the leader in Minnesota for pork production and fifth in the nation.

Going Hog Wild has placed painted statues all around the county, mainly in front of businesses like Giddy-Up Boutique, Dancin’ Plus and El Agave.

”They are very specialized and very individualized, and you can walk down and see the pigs,” said Nancy Kratzer, director of the Going Hog Wild board. “You kind of already know what business it is just by looking at the hog, which I think is very exciting.”

And the number of hogs keeps going up.

”We decided that after we did the first 36, it really took off and people started contacting us, businesses and organizations asking, ‘how do we get one of those pigs?’ So, we thought we could do a few more and fast-forward two months, and now we are at 101,” Going Hog Wild Committee Chairman Jeff Rouse said.

After the new hogs get painted, the program will take a little break from taking on any new clients, but the committee assures the public that this is not the end of the project.

