Judge puts hold on North Dakota trigger law banning abortion

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -- A judge has again blocked a trigger law banning abortion in North Dakota as he weighs a lawsuit from the state’s lone abortion clinic.

The clinic argues that the law violates the state constitution.

Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday granted the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo.

The ban was set to take effect Friday.

It’s the second time that Romanick has put the trigger ban on hold.

He ruled last month that Attorney General Drew Wrigley was premature in setting a July 28 closing date.

The clinic has already moved its services a few miles away to Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.