Mankato Area Public Schools highlights back-to-school road safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the country, kids will be heading back to school in a matter of days.

The new school year brings excited students, as well as traffic congestion.

“You’re going to get stuck behind a school bus at some point, so give yourself a little bit extra time in the morning,” said Tom Sager, director of business services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

As Mankato Area Public Schools welcomes back over 8,000 students, the school district is reminding drivers to prepare for a new routine around the school year.

“In the summertime, we are not accustomed to having all these students coming and going and so when school starts up here in September,” Sager added. “It’s just to be aware that students are back. They are walking, riding their bikes, they are in the buses.”

When it comes to sharing the road with school buses, if you see the red flashing lights, it means traffic must come to a complete stop. This applies to traffic going both directions on an undivided road.

In all 50 states, passing a bus that has stopped to load or unload children has harsh penalties, including a $500 fine.

“Most of the time when people go through that stop arm, they’re doing it not to intentionally break the law, but they’re just not aware of their surroundings. Be aware, to stay alert, to stay off your phones and avoid distracted driving,” explained Sager.

With bicycles, the recommendation is to always try and leave three feet between the cyclists and your vehicle.

MAPS says safety is the responsibility of everyone in the community.

“We really appreciate that type of support and making sure that our students will get to and from school on time and safely,” stated Sager.

