Mankato senior community celebrates ‘Old Main Village State Fair’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents at Old Main Village took in the sights, sounds, and smells of the ‘Old Main Village State Fair’ Wednesday.

Bringing the state fair closer to home, the senior facility boasted dunk tanks, games, fair food, live music, and fair food galore.

After a successful year last year, Old Main Village decided to take it a step further and open it up to the community and expected to double its number from last year.

“We have games we have music we have carnival food we have cheese curds we got the best of the best and number one we have people enjoying their time.”

“Oh, it’s great because we just love to have everybody around to see how nice of a place it is and see what we do here.”

Now, besides their fair foods, they also had a variety of games and fun to be had.

“All the entertainment and this is the highlight of the summer. I like the band, it’s part of my family. I’m really glad to see them here today.”

And the residents and staff hope to continue the Main Street Fair for years to come

“I love our community and residents and everybody that got involved in what we think as a special event. This is the state fair, a day before the state fair, but this is Old Main Village’s state fair.”

