Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A central Minnesota school district has shuttered a policy meant to prohibit staff from talking publicly about issues that might reflect negatively on the district.

The so-called gag order came to light after the teachers union in Becker filed a lawsuit in order to speak freely about the school board’s proposal to ban “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts.”

The idea has rankled teachers and LGBTQ allies who believe it would undermine equity and inclusion.

The lawsuit said the policy that prevents staff from commenting publicly violates free speech laws. The school board voted at a special meeting Tuesday to rescind the communication rules, a move that led the union to withdraw its suit.

