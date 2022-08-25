Minnesota State Fair starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!

Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Guests will be able to enjoy the fair each day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and kids 5-12 years of age.

Ticket booths close half an hour before rides and games close, at around 7 p.m.

The daily closing time for Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park will differ depending on the day.

