Minnesota State Fair starts today

It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!

Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Guests will be able to enjoy the fair each day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and kids 5-12 years of age.

Ticket booths close half an hour before rides and games close, at around 7 p.m.

The daily closing time for Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park will differ depending on the day.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child's...
Gorman Park is a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children's...
Rain chances will increase by this weekend while temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s.
