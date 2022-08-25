Montgomery native crowned 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday.

Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families.

A total of 10 county dairy princesses from throughout the state competed for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Aly Dieball of Green Isle, representing Sibley County, and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson, representing McLeod County, were selected as runners-up.

Briana Maus of Freeport, who represents Stearns County, along with Lickfelt and Rynda, were named scholarship winners. Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality.

Rynda’s first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter on Thursday and Friday, which are the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair.

This year will be the first year that Gary Kulzer, a butter sculptor and Minnesota native, will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists in a solo capacity.

Other finalists are scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 27: Amber Post, Lake Wilson, representing Murray County

Sunday, Aug. 28: Aly Dieball, Green Isle, representing Sibley County

Monday, Aug. 29: Briana Maus, Freeport, representing Stearns County

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Allison Wright, Hutchinson, representing McLeod County

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Kallie Frericks, Albany, representing Stearns County

Thursday, Sept. 1: Ashley Holst, Kellogg, representing Wabasha County

Friday, Sept. 2: Hailey Frericks, Albany, representing Stearns County

Saturday, Sept. 3: Kiley Lickfelt, Hutchinson, representing McLeod County; and

Sunday, Sept. 4: Alex Christen, Sauk Centre, representing Stearns County

