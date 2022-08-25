Your Photos
Montgomery native crowned 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday.

Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families.

A total of 10 county dairy princesses from throughout the state competed for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Aly Dieball of Green Isle, representing Sibley County, and Kiley Lickfelt of Hutchinson, representing McLeod County, were selected as runners-up.

Posted by Princess Kay on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Briana Maus of Freeport, who represents Stearns County, along with Lickfelt and Rynda, were named scholarship winners. Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality.

Rynda’s first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Dairy Building for nearly eight hours to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter on Thursday and Friday, which are the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair.

Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, was crowned as the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families for the next year.(Princess Kay of the Milky Way)
Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, was crowned as the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families for the next year.(Princess Kay of the Milky Way)

This year will be the first year that Gary Kulzer, a butter sculptor and Minnesota native, will be carving Princess Kay and the finalists in a solo capacity.

Other finalists are scheduled to have their likenesses sculpted as follows:

  • Saturday, Aug. 27: Amber Post, Lake Wilson, representing Murray County
  • Sunday, Aug. 28: Aly Dieball, Green Isle, representing Sibley County
  • Monday, Aug. 29: Briana Maus, Freeport, representing Stearns County
  • Tuesday, Aug. 30: Allison Wright, Hutchinson, representing McLeod County
  • Wednesday, Aug. 31: Kallie Frericks, Albany, representing Stearns County
  • Thursday, Sept. 1: Ashley Holst, Kellogg, representing Wabasha County
  • Friday, Sept. 2: Hailey Frericks, Albany, representing Stearns County
  • Saturday, Sept. 3: Kiley Lickfelt, Hutchinson, representing McLeod County; and
  • Sunday, Sept. 4: Alex Christen, Sauk Centre, representing Stearns County

