New Ulm Figure Skating Club offers free adaptive classes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Figure Skating club is looking for people interested in being part of its first adaptive skating classes.

Students 18 and under will receive one-on-one help, work with unique trainers, seated options for those who can’t or have trouble walking, as well as a physical therapist.

Classes will take place Saturday mornings this fall at the New Ulm Ice Arena.

There are 16 spots open to guarantee a one-on-one experience for the skaters.

”So initially, it’s a four-week program. We’re hoping to be able to offer this opportunity again and continue to support more skaters,” said Traci Larson, director of New Ulm Figure Skating Club.

The class is made possible thanks to a grant from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation.

All students who participate will also have the opportunity to be part of the Ice Show that takes place in March 2023.

