North Mankato accepting input from community for Lookout Drive study

The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is still accepting input from community members for its Lookout Drive corridor study.

Focusing on the entirety of Lookout Drive from Lee Blvd. to north of Highway 14, this study aims to evaluate alternatives to improve all modes of transportation, specifically, making it safer for pedestrians.

“We have received word from parents through surveys that they prefer not to let their children cross the roads. For safety reasons, it’s really wide and intimidating for children [when] they’re crossing five lanes of traffic,”

To give your opinion on this study, visit the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization’s website before midnight Monday.

