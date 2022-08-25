Rain chances to increase by this weekend as temperatures hover above average

Rain chances the rest of the week will be minimal until scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area by this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs hovering above average in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies and patchy fog across the area with morning temperatures in the 60s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, fog will gradually clear up and skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s. by the late afternoon and early evening hours, we will see more clearing with mostly clear skies in the area by tonight, sticking around overnight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-50s by Friday morning. Dew points overnight will also be hovering in the mid-50s, which means not only a muggy night but more patchy fog for the overnight hours and morning hours tomorrow.

Friday may start off with patchy fog in the area but mostly sunny skies and morning temperatures in the mid to upper-50s. As we make our way into the afternoon hours, clouds will slowly move back into the area becoming partly cloudy by the late morning and mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon hours with highs in the upper-70s. We have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms through the late afternoon and into the overnight hours. These chances will be very spotty with periods of dry conditions mixed in. Isolated chances will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the isolated shower and thunderstorm chances becoming scattered by the afternoon hours as temperatures rise into the low-80s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as rain chances diminish heading into the overnight hours with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper-70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side with more scattered showers and thunderstorms projected for the area as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances may continue into the late night and overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and isolated shower and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours as the isolated chances come to an end and gradual clearing takes place, making way for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

The remainder of next week is looking to be on the quiet side with little to no humidity, temperatures dropping from the low-80s at the start of the week into the mid-70s by the middle to end of the week as skies remain partly cloudy. Rain chances for next week are currently slim to none despite the partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the week.

