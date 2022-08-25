Sleepy Eye chases Hollywood ending before next year’s co-op with St. Mary’s

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning next year, the Sleepy Eye and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s football programs will unite, making this season the last the two will compete individually.

This week, KEYC News Now stopped by both practices to learn how each program is preparing for the end of an era.

“Going into this year, our guys are excited to still wear that Indians jersey. We do have smaller numbers, so our expectations of our guys are we’ve got to learn more than just one spot. Our guys are learning multiple positions, currently, right now we’re happy with the progress we’re making,” Sleepy Eye head coach Joe Hoffmann explained.

A couple of years ago, conversations in Sleepy Eye sparked when participation saw a decline in both Sleepy Eye Public’s 11-man football team and St. Mary’s 9-man program. Until the two become a co-op in 2023, the weight remains with the student-athletes tasked with filling the voids.

“It’s a commitment. You have to dedicate a lot of time to learning all these positions. One is kind of a lot, so when you’re playing three different positions you got to be able to know the plays, and they’re relying on you, so you have a lot of pressures on your shoulders,” senior fullback and linebacker Arian Saenz explained.

In the same tune as the players that came before, the Indians take pride in wearing multiple hats and hope to end the era with the brand of football that brought them a championship in 2010.

“We want to honor the Indian tradition before us of playing football, and we want to honor that 2010 team that went to state. We know they were very physical, so we play with a chip on our shoulder and we try to play just as physical as them to try and win football games,” senior quarterback Mason Myers said.

“It’s just about finding an identity on both sides of the ball. Historically, I grew up around Sleepy Eye, and we’re historically a physical team and we want to return to that. We want to be a physical team. We feel that we have some of the players this year that will allow us to do that.” Hoffmann added.

The stage is set for a Hollywood ending and Sleepy Eye will look to its run-first offense and strong offensive line to make it happen.

The Indians open the season on the road against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton next Thursday, before returning home for a conference match-up with Martin County West.

“We want to end it on a bang here. This is it for Indians football, so I think we should just try to go out on a good note here,” added Saenz.

