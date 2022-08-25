Spirit Lake School District to arm staff members

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KEYC) - School districts across the country are prepping for the return of school, and some are making changes that they believe will keep students safe.

“It’s really our obligation and duty to do whatever we can to protect them. And we talk about school shootings, and you have an active shooter, a killer, in your building, the number one way to save lives is to address the killer immediately,” Spirit Lake Community School District Superintendent David Smith said.

The Spirit Lake School District announced this week that it will select ten anonymous staff members to carry weapons in their buildings.

This will be added to other security measures such as locked doors, security cameras, and school resource officers.

”There’s more school buildings in this county than we have officers working a given shift. And the more help we can get the better off we are,” Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Baloun said.

The district said that the change will not take place immediately, as staff members need to be selected and trained in the use of firearms.

Residents are divided on the decision, as some see it as a necessary step for school safety.

“I think it’s a brilliant idea. I think they should have armed guards so to keep the school, keep the students protected and safe,” resident Curt Crockett said.

While others believe that extra weapons would only make the problem worse.

“I believe there are better ways to go about it, and all kinds of security measures that can take place as opposed to adding more guns into a school building,” said Harold Prior, a Spirit Lake resident and former school administrator.

Spirit Lake schools is the first district in the region to install such a security measure, and it remains to be seen whether other schools follow its lead.

