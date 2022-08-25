Your Photos
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season

North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
North Mankato Spring Lake Park Swim Facility(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season.

The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato

Staff members want to thank community members for spending their summer at the facility.

“We’re just happy to have everybody here and to have served everybody this summer and provided a nice place for people to go and enjoy the sun and have a good time spending time with family and friends,” North Mankato Aquatics Director Sandy Bromley said.

For more information on the facility and its hours, visit the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility’s website.

