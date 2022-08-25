Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. Peter to hold open house about potential Gorman Park improvements

Gorman Park is a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s playground.
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents of St. Peter will get a chance to voice their opinions on potential improvements to Gorman Park at an open house today.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has been reviewing possible improvements to the park.

Gorman Park is a a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s playground.

The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. at the city community center room 217.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
29-year-old Herton Ezikiel Lowary was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, for a workplace...
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing

Latest News

Rain chances will increase by this weekend while temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s.
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-25-22 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Gorman Park is a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s...
St. Peter to hold open house for feedback on Gorman Park improvements
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients