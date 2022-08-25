St. Peter to hold open house about potential Gorman Park improvements

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents of St. Peter will get a chance to voice their opinions on potential improvements to Gorman Park at an open house today.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has been reviewing possible improvements to the park.

Gorman Park is a a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s playground.

The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. at the city community center room 217.

