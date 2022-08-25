Your Photos
Warm and humid air plus a chance for showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend

AN ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORM IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS WEEKENDS STORMS
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area over the weekend. A strong to severe storm will be possible Saturday across the state.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A layer of strato-cumulus clouds has blanketed the area today helping keeps temps on the cool side but also has provided a few rain drops. An area of high pressure builds into the region from the north tonight helping to clear out this lingering cloud deck. The arrival of the high-pressure system will also result in calming of the winds and less humid air tonight into Friday. Under the clearing conditions and light winds, patchy fog will develop tonight into early Friday morning. The overall forecast for tonight is mostly clear with light and variable winds, and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday, a dry, mostly sunny day with seasonable temps in the mid to upper 70s. Winds Friday will shift back to the south around 5-10 mph. These southerly winds will help drive back in some warmer more humid air for the weekend. A more vigorous wave off to the west will also arrive this weekend bringing back scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday through Sunday. An isolated strong and/or severe storm will be possible during the day Saturday, there is a marginal risk already across the state ahead of this active weather pattern.

Temperatures over the weekend will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s with dew points back in the mid to upper 60s, to lower 70s. After the weekend temperatures return to seasonable.

