Mankato police seek public’s help locating missing treatment center patient

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing patient from the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

Authorities say that 31-year-old Jesse Nikolas Rowland is a court-committed patient at the hospital and is mentally ill and dangerous.

Rowland was reportedly on a supervised group community outing and was last seen at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. Thursday. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and glasses with a dark frame.

He has brown hair in the photo below, however, it may be blonde, which is how he appeared on Thursday.

Authorities are asking the public not to approach Rowland, and are instead encouraged to call 911 should they see him or someone matching his description.

This is an active investigation and the Mankato Department of Public Safety is pursuing all leads to locate Rowland.

