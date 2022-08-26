Mankato West sets out to defend section title in 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begins its quest to repeat Thursday.

”I think we’re really looking forward to building off of that. I think we’ll be even more connected this year, have more touches on the ball and be good communicators with each other on and off the field,” said Kate Hinz, senior midfielder.

The Section 2AA title winners from a year ago graduated some talented players, but it looks as though the Scarlets are reloading for the upcoming year.

“Annalise [Winch] was the leading goalscorer frequently. This year, we’re looking for at least one person to step up to take that role on. I’m actually really hoping we have three or four players that want to take that role on,” Head Coach Crissy Makela said. “The more diverse our goalscorers are, the more dangerous we are. It’s a lot harder to defend us. I hope we have several people hungry that want to step up and take that.”

Despite some new pieces in new places, the chemistry is already there and building for the Scarlets.

“I think it’s really cool how we’ve all grown together already being that we haven’t played together,” senior defender Madison Doell said. “We were nervous to see how it’d play out. With our scrimmages last weekend, we all kind of surprised ourselves with how well we played together with it being our first game setting together.”

West plans to lean on its ability to possess the ball and link all parts of the field together.

“I think the biggest strength of this team will be our connectedness, our team bond, be able to pass through the middle, switch the fields,” said Leia Rutz, senior defender.

Experience is always key when it comes to potentially repeating as section champs, and the vets on this Scarlets team know exactly what it takes to get to state.

“We have a lot of girls who are committed to this team and want to put their best foot forward. I think just determination and working as one team will help us get where we were last year,” senior forward Julia Schumacher added.

