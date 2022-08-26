Missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient located, taken into custody

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A missing St. Peter Regional Treatment Center patient has been found and taken into custody.

Jesse Nikolas Rowland, 31, has been located.

Rowland was taken into custody by law enforcement and placed into the care of the Minnesota Department of Human Services for return to the hospital.

Rowland was reportedly on a supervised group community outing. He had been last seen at the River Hills Mall around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Public Safety thanked the community for their help with the case.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.