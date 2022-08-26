Your Photos
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WDBJ7)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Monkeypox has been confirmed in Olmsted County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, there are less than five cases in Olmsted County but the exact number is not provided.

As of Friday, Aug. 26, there has been 108 cases of Monkeypox reported in Minnesota.

The majority of the cases in Minnesota have been in Hennepin County with the total at 79.

The Department of Health’s website explains Monkeypox as a disease caused by an Orthopoxvirus, which is the same genus as the virus that causes smallpox, but Monkeypox is less severe.

For more information on Monkeypox click here.

