Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend


By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats.

Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.

NSP troopers received a tip Tuesday evening that a person later identified as Jaeger was an imminent threat to an ex-girlfriend. It’s reported officials got in contact with her and she was able to get to a safe place.

The release states troopers and deputies found him south of the I-80 interchange at Aurora later that day and they say they saw him in possession of many guns.

Troopers were able to stop the pickup with a tactical vehicle intervention as Jaeger attempted to leave and he was taken into custody. They found multiple guns, meth, and controlled substance pills.

Officials say Jaeger was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

