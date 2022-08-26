Your Photos
New Ulm Battery to fire rounds in honor of 3M on Saturday

New Ulm Battery is helping 3M in celebrating 60 years in the community.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow, New Ulm residents may be hearing some cannon fire.

New Ulm Battery is helping 3M in celebrating 60 years in the community.

Six rounds will be fired at around 11:20 a.m. tomorrow from the northwest corner of the upper parking lot along Minnesota Street, aiming to southeast according to the organization.

Later tonight, KEYC News Now will discuss more of 3M’s impact on the New Ulm area.

