Pick of the litter: Buster

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul and Meghan Grey
Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster.

Buster is a one-year-old medium dog.

He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur.

Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.

Buster is looking for a home to train him and keep up with his puppy energy.

Anyone interested in adopting Buster is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

