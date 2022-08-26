Pick of the litter: Buster
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Buster.
Buster is a one-year-old medium dog.
He’s an unknown mixed breed with black, brown, and white fur.
Buster’s a little shy when you first meet him, but once he’s comfortable, he’s ready to play.
Buster is looking for a home to train him and keep up with his puppy energy.
Anyone interested in adopting Buster is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.
