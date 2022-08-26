Your Photos
South Central College celebrates first Uniquely Abled Academy class

A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A South Central College program for students with autism graduates its first class.

The Uniquely Abled Academy is the first program offered in Minnesota.

Eleven young adults with autism are now entry-level computer numerical control operators.

This program is also offered in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

This 12-week program helps students prepare young adults with autism for promising careers in their respective fields.

”I just want to say that I am very glad that I got to have this opportunity to do this, and I hope that the next class that does come and do this will have a great time as well,” Kyle Crnkovic, a graduate of the program.

The summer course was free to participants due to an Innovation grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

