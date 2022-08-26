Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Spotty shower, thunderstorm chances, highs in the 80s return this weekend

Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms for this weekend as highs hover in the low-80s.
Spotty shower, thunderstorm chances, highs in the 80s return this weekend
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weekend will start off quiet on Friday afternoon with sunshine and isolated sprinkle chances before shower and thunderstorm chances return overnight Friday into Saturday and continue on and off throughout the weekend as temperatures hover in the low-80s.

Today will be the sunniest day of the weekend as well as most pleasant. We will see some afternoon cloud coverage with minor sprinkle to light shower chances through the early to mid-afternoon hours. Clear skies will return through the late afternoon and early evening hours as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area. Cloudy skies will return to the area through the late overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms start to pop up around 2 am and continue into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be on the cloudier side with morning showers and thunderstorms likely. The afternoon hours will be on the drier side with just isolated sprinkles to light showers possible as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s. Saturday will be the warmest, windiest with winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 possible, and most humid day of the weekend. Skies will remain rather cloudy through the day with isolated shower chances throughout the afternoon and evening hours. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will return overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and warm with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with mild humidity mixed in. Cloudy skies will stick around as we make our way into Monday.

Monday will start off with cloudy skies and some morning showers and thunderstorms possible. Those showers and thunderstorms should start clearing out between 6 am and 8 am. Temperatures through the afternoon will hover in the low-80s. After the showers and thunderstorms clear out through the morning hours, we will see gradual clearing in the skies with clear skies returning by the evening and overnight hours.

Next week will be drier and more seasonal with lots of sunshine mixed in, little to no rain in the forecast, and highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms for this weekend as highs hover...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area over the weekend. A strong to severe...
Warm and humid air plus a chance for showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend
Showers and thunderstorms return to the area this weekend with the arrival of an active low out...
KEYC News Now Forecast
Rain chances will increase by this weekend while temperatures hover in the upper-70s and low-80s.
Rain chances to increase by this weekend as temperatures hover above average