Spotty shower, thunderstorm chances, highs in the 80s return this weekend

This weekend will start off quiet on Friday afternoon with sunshine and isolated sprinkle chances before shower and thunderstorm chances return overnight Friday into Saturday and continue on and off throughout the weekend as temperatures hover in the low-80s.

Today will be the sunniest day of the weekend as well as most pleasant. We will see some afternoon cloud coverage with minor sprinkle to light shower chances through the early to mid-afternoon hours. Clear skies will return through the late afternoon and early evening hours as temperatures hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area. Cloudy skies will return to the area through the late overnight hours as showers and thunderstorms start to pop up around 2 am and continue into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be on the cloudier side with morning showers and thunderstorms likely. The afternoon hours will be on the drier side with just isolated sprinkles to light showers possible as temperatures hover in the low to mid-80s. Saturday will be the warmest, windiest with winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 possible, and most humid day of the weekend. Skies will remain rather cloudy through the day with isolated shower chances throughout the afternoon and evening hours. More scattered showers and thunderstorms will return overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and warm with more scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with mild humidity mixed in. Cloudy skies will stick around as we make our way into Monday.

Monday will start off with cloudy skies and some morning showers and thunderstorms possible. Those showers and thunderstorms should start clearing out between 6 am and 8 am. Temperatures through the afternoon will hover in the low-80s. After the showers and thunderstorms clear out through the morning hours, we will see gradual clearing in the skies with clear skies returning by the evening and overnight hours.

Next week will be drier and more seasonal with lots of sunshine mixed in, little to no rain in the forecast, and highs in the mid-70s.

