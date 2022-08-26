Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Weekend forecast: Warm with scattered storms

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are headed into a typical August summertime weekend. It will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the weekend. Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean the weekend will be a wash. There will be plenty of dry time. Just be ready to grab an umbrella or skedaddle into the nearest picnic shelter once or twice this weekend. While one or two storms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight line wind gusts, the overall severe weather threat is expected to remain very low throughout the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. A system will move from the Black Hills into Minnesota tonight and bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight through about daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few lingering thunderstorms are possible around daybreak, with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping late Saturday afternoon and continuing into Saturday night. Sunday will be about the same. Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms and high temps in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be another warm, humid day with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible. After Monday, we will dry out and cool off. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms for this weekend as highs hover...
Spotty shower, thunderstorm chances, highs in the 80s return this weekend
Cloudy skies will move in with spotty showers and thunderstorms for this weekend as highs hover...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-26-22 - clipped version
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area over the weekend. A strong to severe...
Warm and humid air plus a chance for showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend
Showers and thunderstorms return to the area this weekend with the arrival of an active low out...
KEYC News Now Forecast