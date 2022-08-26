Weekend forecast: Warm with scattered storms

We are headed into a typical August summertime weekend. It will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the weekend. Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean the weekend will be a wash. There will be plenty of dry time. Just be ready to grab an umbrella or skedaddle into the nearest picnic shelter once or twice this weekend. While one or two storms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight line wind gusts, the overall severe weather threat is expected to remain very low throughout the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. A system will move from the Black Hills into Minnesota tonight and bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight through about daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few lingering thunderstorms are possible around daybreak, with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping late Saturday afternoon and continuing into Saturday night. Sunday will be about the same. Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms and high temps in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be another warm, humid day with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible. After Monday, we will dry out and cool off. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

