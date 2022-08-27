3M celebrates 60 years in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for New Ulm’s biggest company and the city is celebrating.

3M is turning 60 years old

“We make really innovative products that improve people’s businesses, improve people’s lives, households,” said 3M’s Operations Manager, Jake Mason. “We’re really everywhere, so you’re never really far away from a 3m product.”

Over the decades, the manufacturing plant has grown to become the town’s biggest employers.

“They’ve been around since 1962,” said New Ulm City Manager. Chris Dalton. “They’ve expanded from 33,000 square-feet to 532,000 square-feet.”

“Right now, we have around 750 employees from the New Ulm community here,” said Mason.

“It shows that we’ve been able to sustain a manufacturing base, which is primarily what our community has for 60, and hopefully more, years,” said Dalton.

City officials say the global innovation company has given back to New Ulm residents in big ways.

“They donate money and time to various local charities: United Way, Junior Achievements, they’re a member of the Chamber of Commerce,” said Dalton. “They work with the medical center, disaster relief, the Minn. River clean-up, so they’re very active.”

3M is commemorating the special anniversary on Saturday with a celebration at the plant.

“Not only do most of us work here at 3m in New Ulm, but we also live here in New Ulm; lots of generational employees, so parents, grandparents work here, and it’s really important to us to not only support the plant but also the New Ulm community,” said Mason.

Employees, retirees and their loved ones are invited to attend.

Plus, the New Ulm Battery will be taking part.

At around 11:20 a.m., Six rounds will be fired off in the plant’s upper parking lot.; one for each decade.

