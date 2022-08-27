Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Peggy Draheim built her home five years ago. She loves this house.

Her home is considered low-VOC, which means less off-gassing from surfaces, or release of chemicals into the air.

Low-VOC paints have fewer volatile organic compounds; but one of Draheim’s biggest triggers for allergies is polypropylene.

“This is a handicap, being this sensitive to plastics,” Draheim said. “We live in a plastic world and polypropylene is a part of our world.”

She’s an artist with paintings everywhere. A formula change to her longtime go-to liquid acrylic paint meant she needed to find a new one.

“It would usually be like a reaction to my face, like my nose would start to get hot,” Draheim described. “My cheeks would turn red. My eyes would get bloodshot.”

Now, her low-VOC home, which is a healthy solution for most people, including her husband, is not cutting it.

“I don’t feel good, just plain don’t feel good,” Draheim said when asked how she is coping in her home.

She says her allergic reaction to her home goes beyond sniffling and red eyes.

“I wish that’s all there was to it,” Draheim said. “It can be just feeling drained, tired, having headaches, having just a little nausea, not enough to stop you from doing anything, just not feeling good.”

Now, she is hoping that a new home built the old-fashioned way is the answer.

“[Peggy is] the only client for something like this,” said Tom Paradis, a contractor at Paridis Construction who shares Draheim’s vision.

He manages supply shortages, coordinates multiple crews, and for this house, before anything is installed, he sends every product label to Peggy, who then combs through every ingredient list.

“It’s kind of a check, recheck and recheck before something is put in the house,” Draheim explained.

“I gave her a piece of sprayed urethane, and she lived with it for a couple of weeks and she wasn’t allergic to it,” Paridis said.

While particle board can’t go in the house, copper is being used in its place. Copper pipes run from the street to the house and used anywhere it can be inside the home.

Meanwhile, the drains have to be plastic.

“There’s no alternative to that [plastic drains] I’m afraid,” Paridis said.

With this house, this team is always building on what’s possible.

“Everything that goes up is done in metal or lined in metal,” Paridis said. “They’re usually lined with plastic. There’s no plastic in any of this.”

The Draheims started this home-building project in the spring and plan to move into their new home by the end of September.

Draheim says the changes in materials used in her home have increased the home’s total cost by $35,000 to $45,000.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided KEYC News Now some guidance on industry standards and options for builders and homeowners:

When do you see low-VOC home building products being the industry standard? Is that something the EPA is working toward? Is that perhaps too expensive?

EPA encourages the use of low-VOC materials through voluntary guidance such as the Energy Savings Plus Health Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Single Family Renovations and Multifamily Renovations, as well as through the EPA Indoor airPLUS label for new homes. As the public becomes more aware of VOCs and their potential health impacts, the availability of low-VOC and zero-VOC products will continue to increase.

What are the resources for people who find their sensitivity to chemicals like polypropylene mean even low-VOC products aren’t chemical-free enough?

For those who are especially sensitive, it can be challenging to avoid VOC exposures entirely because they are emitted by a wide array of products numbering in the thousands. Polypropylene itself is unlikely to be released into the air from plastic materials. However, some plastic products can release chemicals such as phthalates that have potential human health risks. If someone is experiencing health symptoms that they think are related to VOC exposure, it is a good idea to speak with their health care provider about those concerns. Please visit our website for more information about VOCs and indoor air quality.

There are several steps homeowners can take to reduce their exposure to VOCs from building materials in their homes, especially when building a new home or performing renovations. Choosing materials that meet standards for low VOC emissions can help reduce exposure. Where practical, consumers can also choose materials that are not usually sources of VOCs, like stone, glass, or ceramic. Other measures that can reduce VOC emissions from materials are to minimize the exposed edges of the materials and seal any exposed surfaces with sealants intended to reduce VOC emissions. Whole-house ventilation can also help reduce VOCs and other airborne contaminants from indoor sources in most homes.

For more information about reducing material emissions in existing single family homes, see the EPA Energy Savings Plus Health Indoor Air Quality Guidelines for Single Family Renovations, Priority Issue 3.0: Building Products/Material Emissions. For new builds, consider building to the Indoor AirPLUS specifications.

What is the EPA’s advice for people looking to live in low-VOC homes?

EPA recommends the Indoor airPLUS Program for people looking to live in low-VOC homes. Indoor airPLUS is a voluntary partnership and labeling program that helps new home builders improve indoor air quality by requiring construction practices and product specifications that minimize exposure to airborne pollutants and contaminants. The Indoor airPLUS specifications require that 90% of the interior surface covered by site-applied paints be low-VOC paint. These paints must be certified by one of the following third-party standards or certifications:

GREENGUARD or GREENGUARD GOLD Certification for Paints and Coatings, OR

Scientific Certification Systems (SCS) Standard EC-10.3- 2014, Indoor Advantage Gold, OR

A third-party low-emitting product list based on CA Section 01350 (CDPH Standard Method V1.2-2017), OR

Green Seal Standard GS-11, OR

Green Wise and Green Wise Gold products, OR

Master Painters Institute (MPI) Green Performance Standards X-Green, GPS-1 or GPS-2.

If these specifications are not followed, the Indoor airPLUS label is not earned.

Is there an effort to bring low-VOC to the next level, especially for today’s consumers looking for a smaller, but deliberate build? Either as something that’s more widely available, or even perhaps as a lower-VOC product option?

Many ZERO-VOC certified products are currently available at everyday hardware stores. As the scientific community and general public becomes more aware of the effects of different VOCs, we should see low-VOC and ZERO-VOC products more widely marketed and applied.

