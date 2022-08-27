Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Planning Commission recently met to review a request to rezone a portion of parcel of land.

The City staff has recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1.

A 93-parcel north of George Lake and West of Holland St. from its current designation of R-1 Single Family Residential to A Agriculture Transition.

According to the Fairmont City Council’s Agenda Item: 9.1 overview.

Finding that the Agriculture Transition district allows some uses which are compatible with the City’s Comprehensive Plan, The Commission voted to approve and recommend to Council the request to rezone.

The land is owned by Carlson Walters Group, which initiated the request.

The property owner intends to separate the land into two zones, the western portion being a proposed campground and the eastern portion remaining R-1.

Campgrounds are a conditional use of A Agriculture Transition zone.

According to the agenda, staff recommended denial of the rezone because the Agriculture Transition zone is incompatible with the City’s Comprehensive plan.

The agenda continues; the application approaches a subdivision of land more than a simple rezone and the boundary lines shown to be subdividing land are not indication to be marked by a registered surveyor.

At the meeting, the staff denied the rezoning request and the next steps are unsure at this point in time.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.