Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairmont denies rezoning request for campground

The City of Fairmont recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Planning Commission recently met to review a request to rezone a portion of parcel of land.

The City staff has recommended that the group come back to the planning commission and reapply for the B-1.

A 93-parcel north of George Lake and West of Holland St. from its current designation of R-1 Single Family Residential to A Agriculture Transition.

According to the Fairmont City Council’s Agenda Item: 9.1 overview.

Finding that the Agriculture Transition district allows some uses which are compatible with the City’s Comprehensive Plan, The Commission voted to approve and recommend to Council the request to rezone.

The land is owned by Carlson Walters Group, which initiated the request.

The property owner intends to separate the land into two zones, the western portion being a proposed campground and the eastern portion remaining R-1.

Campgrounds are a conditional use of A Agriculture Transition zone.

According to the agenda, staff recommended denial of the rezone because the Agriculture Transition zone is incompatible with the City’s Comprehensive plan.

The agenda continues; the application approaches a subdivision of land more than a simple rezone and the boundary lines shown to be subdividing land are not indication to be marked by a registered surveyor.

At the meeting, the staff denied the rezoning request and the next steps are unsure at this point in time.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

She's decided to build a new house as a matter of health.
Allergies prompt Mankato woman to build new home in an old way
One group of people, the Medford Area Historical League, hopes to see the Historic Piper House...
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
The city of LeCenter officially issued a moratorium on edible THC products.
LeCenter issues moratorium on edible THC products
KEYC Weather
KEYC Weekend Weather Forecast