Hillclimb event brings out 5-year-old racers at Kato Cycle Club

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the morning rain, hundreds of motorcyclists attended the Kato Cycle Club Hillclimb on Saturday, August 27.

In the Hillclimb event, each biker raced up the hill to reach the fastest time, which would have to be under five seconds.

Club organizers say that this Hillclimb event had the most attendance compared to the June Hillclimb event.

Over 100 riders traveled local and out of state to participate in the race.

Beer and grilled food, Kato Cycle t-shirts, and a playground were also featured.

Most riders were between the ages of five to 40 years old, but some senior bikers still participated.

“A lot of people don’t understand that this is almost in Mankato. We try to encourage young riders to ride,” secretary of Kato Cycle Club Jim Jenson said. “That’s how [Weston Jenson] got involved. His little sister, Bella, how old is she?”

“Five,” said nine-year-old Hillclimb contestant Weston Jenson.

“She is five and she is riding,” Jim Jenson said.

Kato Cycle Club was first established in 1936.

Funds from today’s registration will go towards the Kato Cycle Club and an autism charity-foundation.

