Historic Medford home faces uncertain future
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future.
It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire.
Due to decades of neglect, this house has fallen into a derelict state.
One group of people, the Medford Area Historical League, hopes to see the Historic Piper House repurposed.
