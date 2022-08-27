Your Photos
Historic Medford home faces uncertain future

One group of people, the Medford Area Historical League, hopes to see the Historic Piper House repurposed.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home outside Medford faces an uncertain future.

It’s a gem of history hidden just south of Medford’s city limits, finished in 1887 by Daniel S. Piper. He hand-selected building materials and shipped them from his home state, New Hampshire.

Due to decades of neglect, this house has fallen into a derelict state.

One group of people, the Medford Area Historical League, hopes to see the Historic Piper House repurposed.

