LeCenter issues moratorium on edible THC products

The city of LeCenter officially issued a moratorium on edible THC products.
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LeCenter, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Le Center has officially put a moratorium on THC edibles and drink products.

The city says the moratorium is for the city to take time to look at the regulations for the THC products.

The products were legalized on July first and since then the city of le center says the new law does not establish any licensing criteria or compliance by retailers.

Le Center is following suit of other cities in the state including others in Le Seuer county taking a step back with the selling of these products.

“Basically, it is just to pause, take a minute and take a look at are there licensing rules and regulations that the city can be looking at a safety standpoint of the community to put in place to make this better for all,” said city administrator Dan Evans said.

The moratorium can last up to a year but the city can end it early if they come to an agreement on how to sell these products in the city.

