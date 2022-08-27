Your Photos
Local block party celebrates opening of 108 Alchemy

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new business opened its doors in Old Town Mankato on Saturday, August 27.

A block party celebrated the grand opening of 108 Alchemy, a store dedicated to selling art made by local vendors and artists.

The block party featured live music from the Coffee Hag patio and pop-up art sales on the sidewalk.

Co-owners Alex and Justin Ek opened the store to sell local art full-time and year-round.

The brothers also organize the River Valley Makers Market at the Hub Food Park.

The goal of 108 Alchemy is to continue connecting local artists with the community and each other.

“Yesterday, we took a wool maker, and she happened to be there at the same time as a fiber artist. So, the two of them connected and they’re going to make a fiber-art piece together. So, just connecting different artists with each other and growing a space to highlight the business side of art,” co-owner of 108 Alchemy Justin Ek said.

108 Alchemy takes in new, local art every day.

The store is located between Riverfront Drive and Washington Street.

