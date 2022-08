SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s football team hosted Red Rock Central to open up its 2022 9-man campaign in Sleepy Eye on Friday.

The Knights fell behind early as the Falcons boasted a 40-0 lead at halftime. In the end, Red Rock Central finished on top 48-8.

