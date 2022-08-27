Your Photos
Spotty rain chances, then a quiet stretch

It won’t be a complete washout through the remainder of the weekend, but the chance of rain is there through Saturday night and again on Sunday evening as a cold front moves through.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
An area of low pressure is bringing off and on showers and thunderstorms to the region. It won’t be a complete washout through the remainder of the weekend, but the chance of rain is there through Saturday night and again on Sunday evening as a cold front moves through. A flood watch is in effect for areas SE of Mankato until Sunday AM. Some cells could produce half an inch of rain or more as cells move over the same areas. There will be some times of dry weather in between the rain. Look for overnight lows to drop into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see another warm and muggy day on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. As that cold front moves through the region, it will bring in some change for the final days of August and start of September, with highs in the middle 70s and mainly sunny sky thanks to high pressure.

