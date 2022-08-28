Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Astronaut Megan McArthur visits Council Bluffs, returns artifact she brought to space

An astronaut visits Council Bluffs
An astronaut visits Council Bluffs
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - American astronaut Megan McArthur is visiting Council Bluffs this weekend and she’s returning a small artifact that she brought with her to space.

Astronauts are allowed to bring a few personal items onboard.

Her young son is a big fan of trains, so as a way to stay connected to him, she reached out to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

The museum gave her a coin that represents the Big Boy Number 40-14 steam locomotive.

McArthur’s dream was to become an astronaut ever since she was a teenager. She shared some advice for children striving for that same goal.

”I think anybody that has a big dream, you figure out what it takes to achieve those goals, you share that dream with other people and then you work towards it step by step,” McArthur said. “You make sure that along the way that you’re having fun, that you’re doing things that you enjoy because you want to choose something that you’re passionate about, that you’re always going to enjoy no matter if you are chosen to be an astronaut or to do something else.”

McArthur’s most recent trip to space was in 2021 for six months. Her first time was in 2009 on a mission to fix the Hubble Space Telescope.

It’s a big day for NASA this Monday as they plan to launch the Artemis One mission from the Kennedy Space Center, sending the space launch system rocket and Orion capsule on a journey around the moon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

A Vegas man and his pilot died in the crash
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
Brice Colling
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
Robert Schiefen
Northwest Iowa man accused of inappropriately touching minor sentenced
Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after fatal ATV rollover