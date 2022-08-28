Your Photos
Running for Rescues adds more local animal shelters for fundraiser

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Running for Rescues held its fifth annual 5k run and walk for local rescue shelters at the Dakota Meadows middle school on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The benefit raises money for BENCHS, Mending Spirits, and the Brown County Humane Society.

“Being a part of the community and giving back- I do what I can to make a positive impact on our community. Community matters,” founder and director for Running for Rescues Erik Jensen said.

Participants could run or walk to raise money for a local shelter of their choice, and all registration fees will be dispersed equally to the animal shelters.

This is the first year for Mending Spirits and the Brown County Humane Society to be a part of the fundraiser.

“We gladly accepted the request to be part of it because, you know, we love dogs and promoting rescues around the Mankato area,” event & fundraising director for Mending Spirits Dana Shutrop said.

Pop-up tents were scattered around the event, featuring local vendors selling treats, photos, toys, and more.

The three animal shelters had activity plans, as well.

“Then we also just have a fun little activity for everyone to do when they’re done with the race. They get to make their own dog toy out of fleece,” Shutrop said.

Organizers say the pet attendance grows each year, with a little over 100 dogs running and walking with their families on Sunday, reminding organizers why they started the fundraiser in the first place.

“Oh, the dogs, for sure. That’s why I do this- for all the dogs,” Jensen said.

